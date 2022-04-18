ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Berwick police arrest man wanted on seven fugitive warrants

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 1 day ago

A man who was running along U.S. 90 in Berwick was arrested on seven fugitive warrants from Morgan City, the Berwick Police Department said. Berwick and Morgan City police also reported weekend arrests on heroin charges. Berwick. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. —Kerwing B. Deleon, 22,...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Man threatens law enforcement, arrested on multiple warrants

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted for multiple warrants was arrested just outside of Pulaski County on Tuesday (3/22/22). The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it was told Dawson Preble was armed with a weapon and threatened to shoot law enforcement if they tried to approach him. After some investigating, deputies believed Preble could […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, LA
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
Berwick, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#City Police#Antonio Garcia
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested on federal indictment warrant

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is facing a federal drug possession charge. Hastings Police arrested Scott Morrow, 53, on a federal indictment warrant for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Morrow was arrested in the 400 block of East 12th Street on Thursday. He was taken...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCAX

Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for charges in Wisconsin is now in a Vermont jail and adding to his rap sheet. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Vermont State Police were called to a home on Fay Brook Road in Sharon. Investigators say Christopher Gokey, 32, also known as...
SHARON, VT
KCJJ

Coralville man wanted on harassment warrant arrested after alleged assault

A Coralville man wanted on a harassment warrant from August 2020 was arrested after an alleged assault at his 5th Street apartment. Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 am Monday at the residence of 40-year-old Justin Wachter. He was reportedly drinking alcohol on his bed with a woman when he got upset and swung a pillow at her, hitting her in the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
Laredo Morning Times

Suspected burglar steals about $20K in property

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing about $20,000 in property. On April 13, Gerardo Domingo Veloz Jr., 41, was charged with burglary of a building and theft of property via an arrest warrant. The case unfolded at about 8:47 a.m. Feb. 21, when officers responded to a burglary of a building and a theft report at Mas Rapido Income Tax on 3100 Texas 359. The complainant stated that someone broke into his business and stole multiple wheels and tire sets, automotive tools and parts, car audio equipment and two Dell computers. Property stolen was valued at about $20,000, states an arrest affidavit. During the course of the investigation, Veloz was identified as one of the suspects. He tried selling the stolen merchandise to a person the complainant knew, the affidavit states.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark man arrested on outstanding bench warrants

Police say a Newark man was arrested on outstanding bench warrants. According to a news release, State Police out of Lyons arrested Terrance T. Barber, 34, of Newark on multiple bench warrants for petit larceny, violating probation, and criminal contempt. Barber was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he...
NEWARK, NY
NOLA.com

Motorist killed after being rear-ended in Venice crash, State Police says

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorist in Venice Tuesday night. Authorities have not identified the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Trooper Kate Stegall. Investigators are still trying to notify the victim's relatives.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy