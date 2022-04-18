Berwick police arrest man wanted on seven fugitive warrants

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing about $20,000 in property. On April 13, Gerardo Domingo Veloz Jr., 41, was charged with burglary of a building and theft of property via an arrest warrant. The case unfolded at about 8:47 a.m. Feb. 21, when officers responded to a burglary of a building and a theft report at Mas Rapido Income Tax on 3100 Texas 359. The complainant stated that someone broke into his business and stole multiple wheels and tire sets, automotive tools and parts, car audio equipment and two Dell computers. Property stolen was valued at about $20,000, states an arrest affidavit. During the course of the investigation, Veloz was identified as one of the suspects. He tried selling the stolen merchandise to a person the complainant knew, the affidavit states.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO