Santa Cruz, CA

Nurses and health care workers at 15 Sutter facilities hold one-day strike

By Max Tarlton
 1 day ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) -- Nurses and health care workers at 15 facilities across Northern California will hold a one-day strike today, April 18, 2022, to protest Sutter Health’s refusal to address their proposals about safe staffing and health and safety protections.

This includes the Santa Cruz location in Soquel.

The California Nurses Association (CNA), an affiliate of National Nurses United, and CNA affiliate Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union (CHEU)  announced the strike.

It comes after near-unanimous strike authorization votes in March.

More than 8,000 registered nurses and health care workers are participating in the strike.

Sutter Health RNs and health care workers have been in negotiations since June 2021 for a new contract. They are urging management to invest in nursing staff and agree to a contract that provides:

  • Safe staffing that allows nurses to provide safe and therapeutic care
  • Pandemic readiness protections that require the hospitals to invest in personal protective equipment stockpiles and comply with California's PPE stockpile law.

Nurses and health care workers will be picketing from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following facilities:

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Summit Campus

350 Hawthorne Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609

Arlene Taylor, 510-517-0853

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Ashby Campus

2450 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

Onyinyechi Ibeabuchi, 510-207-4678

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Herrick Campus

2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

Onyinyechi Ibeabuchi, 510-207-4678

Sutter Solano Medical Center

300 Hospital Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589

Jackie Dragon, 510-816-3370

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Amihan Milman, 510-325-5671

Sutter Coast Hospital

800 East Washington Boulevard, Crescent City, CA 95531

Ian Selden, 707-535-6747

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

1420 N. Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376

Matt Fennell, 510-697-7575

California Pacific Medical Center

1101 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94109

Katy Rose, 510-220-8244 and Ruben Garcia, 510-520-7899

California Pacific Medical Center

3555 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110

Katy Rose, 510-220-8244 and Ruben Garcia, 510-520-7899

Santa Cruz VNA

2880 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Katy Rose, 510-220-8244

Eden Medical Center

20103 Lake Chabot Rd., Castro Valley 94546

Robert Hester, 510-697-8558

Sutter Delta Medical Center

3901 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94509

Robert Hester, 510-697-8558

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

11815 Education Street, Auburn, CA 95661

Reggie Davis, 510-219-6998

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

1 Medical Center Drive, Roseville, CA, 95661

Joe Henry, 916-801-3561 and Amanda Steiner, 916-707-0589

Sutter Lakeside Hospital

5176 Hill Rd. E, Lakeport, CA 95453

Ian Selden, 707-535-6747

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center

1501 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010

Diane Powe, 510-501-3496

Novato Community Hospital

180 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945

Amihan Milman, 510-325-5671

Sutter Center for Psychiatry

7700 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95826

Amanda Steiner, 916-707-0589

United Way Monterey rent relief program deadline is Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14. Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it. The program has The post United Way Monterey rent relief program deadline is Thursday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz County launches free menstrual products program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz is making feminine menstrual products free for the community. It's a pilot program launched by the county. Workers installed dispensers at the Santa Cruz Health Center on Friday. Dispensers were also installed inside the men's bathrooms.  The health center is one of the locations where people can get free period products. People The post Santa Cruz County launches free menstrual products program appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
