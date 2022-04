Facility will be open longer to accommodate growing demand as folks return to browse, use computers, more.The Canby Public Library will expand its hours beginning Monday, April 4. The new hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. The change in hours reflects growing demand. The library has seen more folks early in the morning during the weekdays and later into the evening on Friday and Saturday as more folks venture in to browse, use the computers or host a study group. "Since reopening after our COVID-19 closure,...

CANBY, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO