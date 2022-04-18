Register for summer theater camps in Peoria

Registration for summer camps at Arizona Broadway Theatre and Theater Works are now open.

Arizona Broadway Theatre, located at 7701 W. Paradise Lane, offers the Academy for Young Performers where campers attend Monday through Friday for two weeks and will learn theater warmups, games, audition for roles, and learn about staging, choreography, and music with professional artists as their instructors.

Campers will get behind-the-scene experience as they create costumes, props, and sets, and all will receive a role in the production and perform on the Saturday following the last day of their camp.

To sign up, visit https://azbroadway.org/youth-academy/ .

TheaterWorks offers a variety of SummerWorks camps at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Dr. There are SummerWorks classes for all ages and skill levels, indulging the just-for-fun campers and those who want to hone their theater skills.

SummerWorks is part of YouthWorks, which teaches creative approaches to life skills with enriching themes that inspire and instill a love for the performing arts.

For more information about SummerWorks, visit https://theaterworks.org/summer-works-camps/ .