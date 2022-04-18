ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Register for summer theater camps in Peoria

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eGyw_0fCVPcBu00

Registration for summer camps at Arizona Broadway Theatre and Theater Works are now open.

Arizona Broadway Theatre, located at 7701 W. Paradise Lane, offers the Academy for Young Performers where campers attend Monday through Friday for two weeks and will learn theater warmups, games, audition for roles, and learn about staging, choreography, and music with professional artists as their instructors.

Campers will get behind-the-scene experience as they create costumes, props, and sets, and all will receive a role in the production and perform on the Saturday following the last day of their camp.

To sign up, visit https://azbroadway.org/youth-academy/ .

TheaterWorks offers a variety of SummerWorks camps at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Dr. There are SummerWorks classes for all ages and skill levels, indulging the just-for-fun campers and those who want to hone their theater skills.

SummerWorks is part of YouthWorks, which teaches creative approaches to life skills with enriching themes that inspire and instill a love for the performing arts.

For more information about SummerWorks, visit https://theaterworks.org/summer-works-camps/ .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
9&10 News

Benefits of Summer Camp: Presbytery Point

During the pandemic the option of sending your kids to summer camp went out the window. This year however, summer camps across Michigan are back and they offer great opportunities for kids to learn new skills, get outside, and make friends. We spoke to the Executive Director of Presbytery Point...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite Are Ready for ‘Incredible’ Tour

Rick Springfield and Men at Work are joining forces this summer for an 18-city tour featuring special guest John Waite. All involved say it's going to be an "incredible" run. The Australian rocker invited UCR to his house in Santa Barbara, where he shared a number of humorous anecdotes from his career. Springfield was joined by Waite and Men at Work's Colin Hay, and plenty of lighthearted banter and the occasional jab ensued.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Peoria, AZ
Entertainment
City
Peoria, AZ
wcbu.org

The Peoria Municipal Band plans a full lineup for its 85th season this summer

The Peoria Municipal Band is back for its 85th season this summer and is planning to do a full concert lineup after shortening it last year due to COVID-19. The band, founded in 1937, was forced to cancel the entirety of its season in 2020 due to the pandemic, and operated on a shortened schedule in 2021 with extensive safety protocols in place for its players.
PEORIA, IL
New Haven Independent

Yale Rep Sings To The ​“Choir”

There’s an odd discordance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, running now at the Yale Repertory Theatre through April 23 in a sumptuous production directed by Christopher D. Betts, an MFA candidate at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and featuring Israel Erron Ford, a recent graduate of the former Yale School of Drama.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Performing Arts#Youthworks#Summerworks
musictimes.com

Michael Jackson's Return: King of Pop's Broadway Show 'MJ' Confirms 2023 Tours

Michael Jackson will grace the stage again years after his death, thanks to the Broadway musical "MJ" that will present his life to the public again. Jackson's highly-anticipated Broadway musical, MJ, is now preparing to moonwalk starting next year. According to Fox News 5, it will present the King of Pop's songs in 17 major cities within two years, starting 2023.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Portland Tribune

Watercolors hang at Spiral Gallery in April

The work of four local artists shows the diversity and beauty of the transparent medium. "I like that it's transparent. It's more challenging. I love the colors," says watercolor artist Earlean March of her art medium. March is one of four watercolor artists in the April exhibition at the Spiral...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
NME

Bob Dylan announces new 2022 North American tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced a number of new West Coast tour dates in North America this summer – see the full list below and pick up tickets here. The dates, an extension of the ‘Never Ending Tour’ that Dylan is currently out on the road for, come behind his lauded 2020 album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’.
MUSIC
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
411
Followers
709
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy