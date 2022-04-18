ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson County reports 40 new COVID cases; Kentucky cases fall 3.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 1 day ago
Kentucky reported 3,174 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 3,277 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kentucky ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 1.34% of the country's population, Kentucky had 1.4% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henderson County reported 40 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 20 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,852 cases and 161 deaths.

Union County reported two cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,334 cases and 57 deaths.

Webster County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,908 cases and 48 deaths.

Across Kentucky, cases fell in 67 counties, with the best declines in Taylor County, with 10 cases from 205 a week earlier; in Pulaski County, with 27 cases from 203; and in Montgomery County, with 136 cases from 232.

Kentucky ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kentucky reported administering another 39,229 vaccine doses, including 4,403 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 24,608 vaccine doses, including 3,471 first doses. In all, Kentucky reported it has administered 6,474,268 total doses.

Within Kentucky, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Laurel County with 605 cases per 100,000 per week; Montgomery County with 483; and Morgan County with 473. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Laurel County, with 368 cases; Scott County, with 253 cases; and Jefferson County, with 217. Weekly case counts rose in 48 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Calloway, Bullitt and Fayette counties.

In Kentucky, 113 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 173 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,322,124 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 15,274 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

Kentucky's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 651
  • The week before that: 657
  • Four weeks ago: 841

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,545
  • The week before that: 37,371
  • Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

