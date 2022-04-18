ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Vote for the Athletes of the Week for April 11-16

By Herald-Mail Sports
 1 day ago
It's that time of the week once again.

Three Washington County high school boys athletes and three county girls athletes are nominated for this week's athlete of the week honors.

Voting will conclude Thursday at noon.

Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes Give Strong Performances at Nebraska Track and Field Festival

Area athletes from Mullen and Arcadia/Loup City went up against some of the top track athletes in the state as they competed at the Nebraska track and field festival held at Papillion La Vista Stadium. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City won the girls shot put with a winning effort of 41’7″. Stieb also competed in the discus where she finished third with an effort of 130’4″.
ARCADIA, NE
Hutch Post

HHS track meet a part of service day

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School will host a special track meet for students not in athletic programs as part of a fun way to celebrate Salthawk Service Day. The meet specifically for HHS students is Friday, April 29, at 8:15 a.m. at Gowans Stadium. This will be the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
deseret.com

Steward Health Care Week 36 high school star athletes of the week

Kade Miller, Riverton (Sr.) Expectations were high for Riverton baseball this year, and Kade Miller is helping the Silverwolves live up to them as they’re currently ranked first in 6A with a 12-3 record. In 15 games the senior is batting .409 with an on-base percentage of .518. He’s...
RIVERTON, UT
Sentinel

Sechler resigns as MCHS football coach

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County High School football coach Scot Sechler resigned Tuesday, citing health reasons. Sechler, who is battling cancer, notified the school district in writing, which was shared with the news media. “First I would like to thank you Tish Maclay, Bobby Lepley, Mr Crosson and staff, and...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Laclede Record

Golf team places second at tournament

The Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Waynesville tournament on Monday afternoon at Piney Valley Golf Course. The Yellowjackets placed second as a team in a different type of tournament than they are used to playing. “It is a fun format,” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “You take six golfers and have two compete individually with their own ball, a scramble team, and a best ball duo. “I thought our guys came out and competed hard, and was nice to play in some sunshine with tons of rain last week.” Freshman Titan Haney and sophomore Kory Hough won the best ball portion with a score of 79. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
