Shania Twain! Justin Bieber! The Biggest Surprises From Coachella Weekend 1

Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Save those flower crowns for the memories, because the first weekend of Coachella 2022 was one to remember!

After two years skipped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the music festival — which takes place in Indio, California — was back and better than ever starting on Friday, April 15. Headlining the main stage on Friday night was none other than Harry Styles who made major headlines with his performance.

Celebrities Wore Their Sexiest Bikinis to Coachella 2022! See Photos

Not only did the singer take the stage in a rainbow sparkly jumpsuit, but Shania Twain made a surprise appearance with him to sing a few songs.

“Make some noise for Shania Twain! Now, I have to tell you in the car with my mother [ Anne Twist ] as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, told the crowd, according to videos of his set shared via Twitter . “She also told me that men are trash, but the memories you gave me with my mother, I’ll be forever grateful.”

The legendary songstress, for her part, matched Harry's energy with a sparkly dress of her own and together they sang “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One."

Shania, for her part, told the crowd that she was "honored" and "thrilled" to join Harry on stage.

“I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid," she gushed. "It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

Harry Styles' Transformation From 1D to Now Is What Makes Him Beautiful

Ahead of his Harry's House album release next month, the British star also debuted two new songs: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

Following his performance, celebs took to Instagram and praised Harry. Former Bachelor star Nick Viall told fans in an Instagram Reels video that, initially, he didn't know what to expect from the performance. However, he concluded that "the man is just a true rock star."

After such an amazing performance on the first night, it seemed like the rest of the weekend wouldn't be able to hold up. But with other epic surprises — like Billie Eilish 's set and Justin Bieber 's performance — somehow, it did. Scroll through the gallery to relive the biggest moments from 2022 Coachella weekend one.

