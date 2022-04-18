ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner Houck among Red Sox players ineligible to play in Toronto due to COVID vaccine mandate

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox are scheduled to make their first trip to Toronto as part of a four-game set against the Blue Jays beginning next Monday (April 25). When the Red Sox do make that trip, they'll have to do it without a few players, including right-handed starter Tanner Houck, according...

www.cbssports.com

