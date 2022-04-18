ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Mother and daughter seriously injured in crash at Stafford Street crosswalk Monday morning

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago

WORCESTER — A mother and daughter were seriously injured Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle as they attempted to cross Stafford Street at Webster Square Plaza.

The two pedestrians, a woman in her 40s and a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to a hospital in separate ambulances.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. Monday at a crosswalk between the shopping plaza and the smaller Crown Castle Plaza, 91 Stafford St.

A male motorist, who was questioned by police at the scene, was driving a northbound Honda CR-V that struck the woman and child.

Soon after the crash, a police accident reconstruction team was taking measurements at the scene. Officers measured the skid marks of the Honda CR-V from the point of impact at the crosswalk to where the vehicle stopped.

Police were seeking a search warrant for the vehicle and investigators were asking businesses for surveillance video of the area.

The Honda CR-V had noticeable damage on the passenger side of the hood, passenger side headlight and passenger side of the vehicle. It had a broken passenger side mirror.

Angel Laboy, in an interview with a reporter, said he was in the nearby Dollar Tree when he saw the CR-V “flying down the street.”

“These two people were crossing,” Laboy said.

Laboy said the driver of the CR-V got out of the vehicle and kneeled down in front of the injured child and started screaming, “Oh, please! Oh, please!”

Roger Blevins, who was at the Stafford Street entrance of the Webster Square Plaza at the time of the accident, said he saw the crash occur.

He said he thought the vehicle was going the speed limit at the time of the impact.

Blevins said the impact from the SUV pushed the woman into a Lexus ES 350 parked in front of Your CBD Store across the street, while the child was thrown onto the pavement in front of Anh Thu II Vietnamese Restaurant.

Blevins, who gave his account to police, said the woman got pinned under the back end of the parked car and that he and other bystanders lifted the car enough so rescuers could remove her from underneath the vehicle.

“I was standing right here. I had to do something,” Blevins said. “I was devastated when I saw it happened. I hope they’re going to live.”

Blevins and Laboy both said rescuers were doing chest compressions on the child at the scene before swiftly transporting the child in an ambulance.

The woman was put in another ambulance.

Both are listed as being in serious condition.

Traffic was detoured from a section of Stafford Street.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mother and daughter seriously injured in crash at Stafford Street crosswalk Monday morning

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

