Vote NO on Issue 9 in Cleveland Heights

Holy rolling: Candidates across Ohio are boasting about endorsements from religious figures from around the state. Landing the support of religious leaders can be important. However, it might seem curious that religious leaders are endorsing candidates, given that churches and other religious organizations could lose their tax-exempt status if they engage in any partisan politics. Federal law allows churches to engage in non-partisan political efforts, such as issuing voter guides and running get-out-the-vote drives. Jeremy Pelzer explores how religious leaders who endorse must walk a fine line and how little attention the IRS pays to the issue.

