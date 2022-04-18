ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote NO on Issue 9 in Cleveland Heights

Proponents of a “public activity park” at Lee Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard in Cleveland Heights say they are exerting “democratic control over development in Cleveland Heights.”....

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council wants investigation of Armond Budish over port authority board appointment: The Wake Up for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A mix of rain and snow is possible this morning, changing over to all rain as temps warm to about 41 degrees. It will be breezy, with gusts up to 36 mph. There is a slight chance of showers overnight and wind gusts will be around 28 mph. Temps will be around 30 degrees. Read more.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools approve 3-year teachers’ contract extension -- ‘doable’ without levies

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time since 2016, teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District have a three-year-contract in place, attained by mutual agreement to extend the current agreement. That two-year deal, reached in December 2020 and averting a strike through one last marathon negotiating session,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. In a release, the governor’s office said DeWine, who is 75, had mild symptoms, including a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, he is in quarantine at his home.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fighting words from Cuyahoga County Council on whether Armond Budish lied to them: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council is wondering whether County Executive Armond Budish lied to them when he said there were no concerns with appointing labor leader Dave Wondolowski to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority Board, even though he holds a conflicting public office with the board of elections. Council members have requested an Inspector General’s investigation into the matter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins pleads guilty to campaign finance crimes; resigns immediately

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty on Monday to three campaign finance-related crimes and agreed to resign as mayor immediately. The plea formalized the deal that Elkins and Franklin County prosecutors worked out before he was charged in a March 24 information in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. He was accused of two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office, all misdemeanors.
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Federal judges’ rejection of racial gerrymandering question means May 3 congressional primary will happen as planned: Capitol Letter

Election remains a go: In an unsurprising move, a panel of three federal judges has rejected an effort from a group of Black Youngstown voters to block Ohio from recognizing the congressional candidates who win in the state’s May primary election. Andrew Tobias reports that the judges overseeing a challenge to Ohio’s state legislative redistricting process said they didn’t want to broaden the case to incorporate challenges over Ohio’s congressional map. Instead, the federal judges said the voters, including Youngstown Rev. Kenneth Simon, could argue their case, alleging racial gerrymandering in a separate lawsuit.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council seeks investigation into whether Budish lied when nominating Dave Wondolowski to port authority board

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council has asked the Inspector General’s office to investigate whether Executive Armond Budish lied to them when he said there were no concerns with appointing labor leader Dave Wondolowski to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority Board, even though he holds a conflicting public office.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio religious leaders walk tax tightrope with political endorsements: Capitol Letter

Holy rolling: Candidates across Ohio are boasting about endorsements from religious figures from around the state. Landing the support of religious leaders can be important. However, it might seem curious that religious leaders are endorsing candidates, given that churches and other religious organizations could lose their tax-exempt status if they engage in any partisan politics. Federal law allows churches to engage in non-partisan political efforts, such as issuing voter guides and running get-out-the-vote drives. Jeremy Pelzer explores how religious leaders who endorse must walk a fine line and how little attention the IRS pays to the issue.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

