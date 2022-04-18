ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell is bringing back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza

By Scott Nunn
bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter ditching the Mexican pizza two years ago, Taco Bell announced it is bringing back the fan-favorite. According to a Taco Bell press release on April 18, the company decided to bring back the item after a huge outpouring of support. One "super fan" Krish Jagirdar started an online petition, that...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

