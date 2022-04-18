ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, Thiel colleges partner on MBA program

By Record-Courier
 1 day ago
Hiram College is partnering with Thiel College on a plan to admit students who earn degrees at Hiram into the master of business administration program at Thiel in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Undergraduates in Hiram’s Scarborough School of Business and Communication may apply and receive conditional admission to the MBA program at Thiel College during their junior year. Students admitted to the program will also be guaranteed a graduate assistant scholarship award.

“Given the commonalities between a Hiram and Thiel educational experience, this partnership makes perfect sense,” said Andrew White, Ph.D., director of the Scarborough School of Business and Communication. “It presents a fantastic opportunity for our students to guarantee themselves a spot in an exceptional MBA program and complete both their bachelor’s degree and MBA within 5 years.”

To be eligible for enrollment, students must be in good standing and have a minimum 3.0 overall cumulative GPA and a 3.0 GPA in all coursework in the business school upon graduating from Hiram. Interested students must also complete an application for admission into the program during their junior year, following a successful interview.

