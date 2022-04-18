ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckean, PA

Winter Weather Advisory Noon-2AM Monday

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a winter weather advisory going into effect for McKean, Warren, and Elk Counties at noon and...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Winter is not done yet!

Approaching frontal system will set off rain showers today, which will go to wet snow. This wet snow will continue tonight into tomorrow. Snow will mix with rain in Erie, and less than an inch overall for downtown from late afternoon to tomorrow. In the snow belts, though, may get a coating to an inch on the grassy areas today, a couple of inches tonight, and another 1-3″ tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisory for Warren county for now. More may be added later today. The weather warms up nicely after tomorrow. Temps into the 60s by Thursday. Get complete updates at www.yourerie.com/weather.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
City
Mckean, PA
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Counties#Wesb
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Syracuse.com

Winter storm warning now in effect for much of Upstate NY -- in late April

Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
SYRACUSE, NY
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy