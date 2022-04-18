ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies in crash with suspected DUI driver going the wrong way on Hwy 99 in Visalia

By Stephen Hawkins
 1 day ago
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 99 near Visalia Sunday early morning. CHP received a call for the report of...

