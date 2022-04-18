ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

5 things you need for a successful indoor herb garden

By Tia Trudgeon
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - As the spring snow rages on outside, you may be looking into ways to grow your plants inside. Linda Andriacchi, the owner of The Plant Connection in Ishpeming, visited the Upper Michigan Today studio with tips for a successful indoor herb garden. After potting...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WAVY News 10

Best cactus and succulent soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing healthy cactuses and succulents takes patience, a lot of sunlight and the right kind of soil. It can cause a bit of a headache for green thumbs used to indoor foliage plants. But armed with the right soil mixtures, you’ll have cactuses blooms and flower spikes to look forward to every year. If you’re looking for high-quality cactus soil at an affordable price, the Sun Gro Horticulture Black Gold Cactus Mix is the top choice.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

8 Smart Houseplant Tips for Spring, According to a Pro

There's no better season than spring to show your houseplants some love. After enduring the dry, lowly-lit conditions of winter, your houseplants are definitely ready to spring ahead—and we're here to help. We went right to the source for spring houseplant care tips, also known as plant pro Puneet...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
GARDENING
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
Popular Science

How to adapt your lawn and garden for longer growing seasons

This story was originally featured on Bob Vila. The changes are subtle, but there’s no doubt that growing seasons are getting longer in most parts of the world. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “the average length of the growing season in the contiguous 48 states has increased by more than two weeks since the beginning of the 20th century.”
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: prayer plant

While the prayer plant (Maranta leuconeura “Fascinator”) is not one you could ever place in the “low maintenance houseplant” category, its super-attractive oval leaves, with green markings and bright red veins, make it worth the effort. Light or shade?. Place in bright, indirect light. Where should...
GARDENING
Greater Milwaukee Today

On Gardening: Calibrachoa Superbells gave winter the one-two punch

As I write this on April 3, today was the day the ruby-throated hummingbirds returned to my house. Oddly, it was a feast of the Calibrachoas Superbells. This story, however, starts the first week of October, which is when I planted them. I’ve been touting this for zone 8 and...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How Much Light Do Succulents Need?

What kind of plant do you think of when you hear the word "succulent"? Chances are you are picturing a variety of flower-shaped, desert-dwelling plants such as an echeveria or sempervivum. However, the term "succulent" actually encompasses over a thousand different kinds of plants from a range of climates all over the world. That’s why when it comes to figuring out how much light your succulent needs, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.
GARDENING
DogTime

Gardening With Dogs: 5 Tips To Keep Your Pup Safe

Gardens and gardening can be veritable hazards for those who live with dogs. Chemicals, sharp tools, and even plants can can quickly cause an emergency. The post Gardening With Dogs: 5 Tips To Keep Your Pup Safe appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
Houston Chronicle

A Greener View: Add butterfly garden to your home landscape

Q: Last spring, my kids and I planted some perennials that were supposed to attract butterflies, but we haven’t seen any. What else can we do to attract them?. A: If all you want to do is attract adult butterflies, then you need to provide them with food, water, shelter and a food plant for the caterpillar stage of their life cycle.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

Skip the wooden raised bed garden and try one of these alternatives

This story was originally published in April 2021. With lumber prices through the roof, building a raised garden bed is a pricey possibility for this summer. But you don’t need fresh lumber to create a good, useful garden space. Here are some alternatives to wooden raised bed gardens, perfect...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Bloomscape’s New Outdoor Plants Will Instantly Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Dreamy Oasis

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime just got a little brighter with the launch of Bloomscape’s new outdoor plant collections. Featuring unique floral combinations and color palettes inspired by sunrise and sunset, these plants are a surefire way to spruce up your front porch, backyard, or balcony. The four new collections — Colorful, Minimalist, Whimsical, and Tropical — each include a hanging basket, a medium planter, and a large paper pot, all of which can be mixed and matched for a vibrantly cohesive look. In more good news, Bloomscape is also offering gardenia and Mandevilla plants in clay and slate pots, respectively, in five beautiful colors. Check out the lineup below and, choose a favorite to have shipped straight to your door.
GARDENING

