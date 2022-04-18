ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AG Morrisey announces $99 Million opioid settlement

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major update in the fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia. Attorney General Morrisey...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette County to receive $1.9M opioid settlement

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is set to receive money from the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies as restitution for their role in the opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic has plagued the U.S. since the late 1990s. Provisional data from the CDC says 105,752 people across the country died from a drug overdose from October 2020 to October 2021.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WHYY

Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WEAU-TV 13

DHS using public input for opioid settlement funds allocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) plans to use millions of dollars from a $26 billion settlement to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, which is seeing an upward trend nationwide. “Unfortunately during the COVID time frame, we did see a significant spike in...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Syracuse.com

Hochul signs legislation, adds 2 to Opioid Settlement Board

Albany, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding the state’s Opioid Settlement Board from 19 members to 21 members. Hochul also appointed two women to the board, which is responsible for helping distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.
HEALTH
Reuters

Rhode Island reaches $107 mln opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan

March 21 (Reuters) - Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) and AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Ag Morrisey#Wvns#Teva
The Independent

US: Discrimination based on opioid treatment violates law

A deepening opioid epidemic is prompting the U.S. Department of Justice to warn about discrimination against those who are prescribed medication to treat their addictions.In guidelines published Tuesday, the department's Civil Rights Division said employers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies that operate jails and others are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act if they discriminate against people for taking prescription drugs to treat opioid use disorder.“People who have stopped illegally using drugs should not face discrimination when accessing evidence-based treatment or continuing on their path of recovery,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.The nation's addiction overdose...
LAW
NBC Sports

Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. attorneys general are exploring allegations against the Washington Commanders

This week’s bombshell regarding the alleged financial improprieties within the Washington Commanders organization came from a 20-page account sent by the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee to the Federal Trade Commission. The letter, detailing a pair of alleged scams involving the team, also was sent to the attorneys general for Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
bloomberglaw.com

Equifax Trims Claims From $380 Million Data Settlement Opt-Outs

Four plaintiffs’ negligence claims proceed in transferor courts. Equifax successfully rid itself of claims made by 10 plaintiffs who submitted requests to be excluded from its $380 million settlement over a 2017 data breach, according to a federal judge in Georgia who dismissed the suits but allowed four others to continue.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNT-TV

Judge denies Abrams bid to seek unlimited contributions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cannot immediately begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under astate law passed last year because she is not yet her party’s nominee, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Abrams and her One Georgia committee filed a lawsuit last month...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

Demand for COVID antiviral Paxlovid not meeting expectations

RYE, N.Y. - Pfizer's antiviral pill was hailed as a miracle drug to treat COVID when it got emergency FDA approval in December, but demand appears to be lagging.Rye Beach Pharmacy has seen its share of COVID-related shortages, but not when it comes to Paxlovid. The life-saving antiviral is in plentiful supply."For the most part, our patients who've had it, they've done well with it, but we still need more patients to be aware of it," pharmacist Rosella Menta said.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsThe FDA says Paxlovid is 90% effective in...
RYE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy