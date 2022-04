Thor: Love and Thunder fans are still waiting on that trailer. Just last week, Marvel fans got a look at Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight is mere days away on Disney+. But, the MCU faithful want to know what's going on with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's big movie. Marvel Studios has remained silent on this matter, but people are hopeful that they will get some news in between the beginning of the next show on the streaming service and the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (That movie has gotten two different trailers already, only heightening the fan sentiments about needing a clip from the Thor movie.) People are demanding a trailer and at some point they're going to get it.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO