ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, AZ

May is an excellent time to enjoy Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqN3n_0fCVLpzb00

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, an Arizona oasis, sits at the base of Picketpost Mountain just 30 minutes east on Highway 60 in Superior – just right for a day trip from Florence, Queen Creek or Apache Junction.

Plan a trip in May to Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden to see late spring blooms and enjoy temperatures an average of 10 degrees cooler than in the Valley.

Founded in 1924 by Colonel William Boyce Thompson as Arizona's first nonprofit research institution, the arboretum sits on 372 acres of Arizona Upland Sonoran Desert. It is home to 4,025 taxa, more than 20,000 different plants and three nationally accredited collections. The collections include plants from the United States, Mexico, Australia, Madagascar, India, China, Japan, Israel, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Peninsula.

In early May, you can expect to see prickly pears ( Opuntia sp. ) blooming in all colors of the rainbow except indigo, and the pale-yellow blooms of the foothill palo verde ( Parkinsonia microphylla ). You’ll also see the native buckhorn cholla ( Cylindroputina acanthocarpa ) in colors ranging from yellow to orange to deep red among the 105 acres of gardens. A favorite of hummingbirds, the Karoo Boer-bean trees ( Schotia afra ) with their bright red flowers and the ever-popular Matilija poppy ( Romneya coulteri ) with its giant white blooms with yellow centers are quite the show.

You can also catch the rose blooms in the Heritage Rose Garden and Wallace Rose Garden before the intense summer heat sets in. In mid to late May, the large white flowers of the saguaro ( Carnegiea gigantea ) located throughout the arboretum will be blooming, and the ironwoods ( Olneya tesota ) will be spectacular with their mauve flowers.

During your visit, be sure to stop in at the 3,600-square-foot Smith Building, built in 1925, situated along the main trail. This building houses the newly renovated Smith Greenhouses that feature cacti and other succulents native to the Eastern Hemisphere in the East House, and those native to the Western Hemisphere in the West House. Many of the species housed in the greenhouses are unusual or rare.

Tiered succulent fountains in each house pay homage to the tiered fountains at the historical Picket Post House, the mansion and former winter residence of founder William Boyce Thompson, which can be seen in the distance on the hill overlooking the arboretum.

Named an Important Bird Area, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and the adjacent Arnett and Queen Creeks are known for spectacular birding opportunities. A flock of turkey vultures is often seen circling the skies of the arboretum in May, and the less ominous northern cardinal, Anna's Hummingbird, and red-winged blackbirds are regularly spotted along the trails. More than 275 species of birds have been observed at the arboretum over the years.

Plan to spend at least two-and-a-half hours wandering the trails. If you are looking for more structure to your day or are short on time, sign up for a one-hour docent-led Arboretum Discovery Tour that is free with the cost of admission.

While visiting the arboretum, bring a refillable water bottle and sunscreen. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Well-behaved dogs on 6 foot or shorter leashes are welcome. The arboretum has plenty of shaded areas and benches to rest and a picnic area with tables to enjoy a picnic lunch. Trails are unpaved, but many trails are accessible to wheelchairs and easy to navigate.

Sharon Elliott is the director of marketing and communications for Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Superior, AZ
State
Arizona State
Apache Junction, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Florence, AZ
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Wild Horse to Be Domesticated After Well-Meaning Tourists Took It From Cape Lookout National Seashore

A newborn wild horse that was taken off of North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore by visitors will have to be raised in captivity. According to The Charlotte Observer, the foal began following a group of people on March 26th. And continued to trail them for two straight hours. The situation concerned the parkgoers because there were no other horses around.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Birds#Sonoran Desert#Research Institution#Parkinsonia
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
Outsider.com

Researchers Think They’ve Identified Parts of Yosemite National Park That Are Sheltered From Climate Change

Yosemite National Park and climate change is a dangerous combination, but sheltered park areas can escape the conditions. National Park Service research found areas of land in the park naturally protected from warming temperatures. According to ABC 7, the findings could help protect essential endangered plants and animals. What We...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Japan
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed 65 Giant Stone Jars In India

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels. The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
SCIENCE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy