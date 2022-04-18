ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Athlete of the Week (4/10-4/17)

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago

The slate of games was lighter than usual, with spring break and the holidays, but there still were several standout performances that highlighted the week. There were dramatic home runs and dominant pitching outings, milestones reached, and excellence shown in overcoming adversity.

Last week’s Athlete of the Week winner was Roy C. Ketcham softball player Gabriella Quinones, who received 6,729 votes.

Voting will be open until 3 p.m. Tuesday. This week’s nominees:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZObv_0fCVLhB100

Andrew Speranza, Spackenkill baseball

The left-handed pitc was named MVP of the Spring Bash Tournament after allowing a hit and striking out eight in five innings of the Spartans' 6-0 win over Tappan Zee. Spackenkill went on to beat Beacon in the tournament final.

She's raking : Notre Dame commit Kelly brings intensity, levity to John Jay softball

Arm & finger : Servellon, Ruppert lead Arlington baseball over Clarkstown South

Encouraging signs : Rebuilding Marlboro baseball shows fight in doubleheader split

Tyler Haydt, Beacon baseball

The senior was 3 for 4 with two homers and four RBI to lead the Bulldogs in a 15-2 win over Middletown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpm7q_0fCVLhB100

Simone Gillette, Arlington lacrosse

The junior made 10 saves, including the 200th of her career, in the Arlington girls lacrosse team's 13-8 win over Monroe-Woodbury last Tuesday.

Stephen Hunter, Roosevelt track & field

He won the boys long jump (20 feet, 1 ¾ inches), placed second in the 100 meters (11.38 seconds) and was third in the 200 (22.75) at the Wallkill tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYJ8R_0fCVLhB100

Tony Drewnowski, New Paltz baseball

He drove in four runs for the Huguenots in an 8-1 win over Rondout Valley last Thursday.

Bryan Stensrud, Arlington lacrosse

He had four goals and six assists in the boys lacrosse team's 20-9 win over Lourdes. He also had four goals and two assists in a 12-11 overtime loss to North Rockland.

Harrison Conn, Marlboro baseball

The senior had two hits and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning as the Iron Dukes rallied for five runs late in a 6-4 win over Rondout Valley. Conn also earned the win in a 9-4 victory on Saturday over Section 2's Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

Liam Gaugler, Haldane lacrosse

The sophomore had six goals and three assists in a 16-6 win over James I. O'Neill last Tuesday. He followed that with a four-goal performance in a win over Westlake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJRbv_0fCVLhB100

Joe Ruppert, Arlington baseball

He went 3 for 5 with four RBI and three runs for the Admirals in a win over Lakeland on Saturday. That followed a performance on Wednesday in which he was struck on the finger by a pitch, causing a significant cut, but remained in the game as a catcher and went 1 for 3 with an RBI in their win over Clarkstown South.

Aidan Damon, Pine Plains baseball

He pitched five scoreless innings and went 2 for 3 with an RBI in leading the Bombers to an 8-2 win over Red Hook.

Riley Pettigrew, Arlington track & field

The freshman won the girls 100 meters (12.57 seconds), the 400 (59.33) and took second in the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches) at Wallkill's DUO Border Clash tournament last Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mq36_0fCVLhB100

Owen Paino, Ketcham baseball

The sophomore, after recovering from a foot injury suffered during the basketball season, returned to the baseball lineup and helped Ketcham get untracked during a series of non-league games in Florida during spring break. He then shined on the mound in their 8-1 win over Ardsley on Saturday.

Allison Cubberly, Arlington softball

The senior went 4 for 8 with three homers, eight RBI and four runs last week in victories over Mahopac, Lakeland and Tappan Zee. She also played well defensively at second base and didn't commit an error.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3655st_0fCVLhB100

Cali DeLawder, Roosevelt softball

The sophomore's two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the Presidents in a 6-5 comeback win over Middletown last Monday.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Athlete of the Week (4/10-4/17)

