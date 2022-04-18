City of Milford invites Public to 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Open House

The City of Milford will host an Open House on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Public Works Facility (180 Vickers Drive) to discuss a requested change to the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use. The property owner of approximately 110 acres of undeveloped land east of State Route 1 requested a change from Low Density Residential to Commercial.

The applicant, City staff and representatives from various State agencies will be available during the two-hour period to discuss the status of development in the Southeast Neighborhood and provide information related to the proposed change in future land use designation.

City of Milford Comprehensive Plan amendment requests are compiled annually for Planning Commission and City Council consideration, which is done through a public hearing process. Ordinances for the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendment requests will be reviewed during public hearings, which will be held at City Hall, 201 S. Walnut St., on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Planning Commission 7:00 PM

Monday, May 23, 2022 City Council 7:00 PM

Upcoming meeting agendas and packets can be viewed on the city’s website.

All parties of interest are invited to participate in these three aspects of the planning process – Open House and two Public Hearings. Questions should be directed to Rob Pierce, Planning Director, at 302-424-8395 or rpierce@milford-de.gov.