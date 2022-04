CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The lawyer for a Valley family seriously hurt in an RV crash that ended a chase said they’re planning to sue the Chandler Police Department. Mark Breyer said in a statement he and his clients, Andy and Norma Ramirez, just received new documents and video from police related to the crash that happened last year. Breyer said a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, has been filed, and his office still needs to go through the new evidence before a lawsuit can be officially filed.

5 DAYS AGO