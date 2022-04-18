ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle tells Invictus Games competitor she and Prince Harry almost named their son Harrison instead of Archie - but decided to make it his middle name instead

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Meghan Markle told an Invictus Game competitor she and Prince Harry were torn over what to call their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their baby boy, now two, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when he was born in May 2019.

But Meghan, 40, is said to have told the parent of a little boy called Harrison that she and Harry, 37, could not decide whether to choose Archie or Harrison as a first name.

RAF Squadron Leader Sherry McBain, 42, who lives in Southampton, said her wife Mandy brought their little boy Harrison to a children's book reading attended by Meghan at the games in The Hague, and the pair got chatting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v20AZ_0fCVKTsM00
Meghan Markle told an Invictus Game competitor she and Prince Harry were torn over what to call their son. She is pictured with Prince Harry yesterday

Ms McBain said: 'She was like '"Harrison, that's Archie's middle name", and Mandy was like "Yeah, I know'"

'They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn't decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.'

Ms McBain, a nursing officer, who has undergone four abdominal surgeries and one carpal tunnel operation as result of her service in the airforce is a member of the archery and sitting volleyball teams.

Archie means 'genuine', 'bold' and 'brave', and is German in origin. Short for Archibald, it is now given as a name in its own right.

Harrison means 'son of Harry', so its inclusion in Archie's full name is likely to have been a tribute to the duke.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter - born on June 4 2021 - Lilibet 'Lili' Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTrp7_0fCVKTsM00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their baby boy, now two, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when he was born in May 2019. The three of them are pictured in South Africa in 2019

Lilibet is the Queen's family nickname and the couple refer to their daughter as Lili.

Ms McBain, a nursing officer in the RAF, said of the book reading at the games: 'My little boy Harrison was just over the moon that a princess has read him a story, so that went down really well with all the UK children.'

She said she was told Meghan was 'really open' and 'very friendly' at the event.

'Harrison was drawing pictures and telling her that it was a picture of a tram.

'I don't think it quite looked like a tram, so she was very gracious and said that's a brilliant tram, so he was delighted,' she said.

Ms McBain added of the the Invictus Games: 'It's made a massive difference for me. It's the difference in the fact that I'm still serving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZxW9_0fCVKTsM00
RAF Squadron Leader Sherry McBain (pictured), 42, who lives in Southampton, said her wife Mandy brought their little boy Harrison to a children's book reading attended by Meghan at the games in The Hague, and the pair got chatting.

'I was diagnosed with delayed complex PTSD. This journey has just meant that actually I can still live a life instead of hiding, and not stepping out of the house and just being broken.

'I owe so much to the Invictus Games and everything that it has done for me and for my family.'

Meanwhile, Daniel O'Connor, 31, from Hereford, picked up a bronze medal in an archery event at the games on Monday.

He spoke about the positive impact Harry has had with the games and how much it means to the competitors.

'The impact he's had and the influence he brings whenever he enters the room is huge.

'But then he's also very good at maintaining personal connections with people,' he said.

Mr O'Connor said Harry has taken the time to meet with competitors from all the nations involved.

'It's definitely not just the favouritism to the UK. He's influential to everyone and it clearly means a lot for his presence to be here, and he's made such a huge difference,' he said.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Some 150 friends and family have joined competitors in The Hague to cheer on Team UK, supported by the Royal British Legion.

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago when they attended a reception at the games on Friday.

