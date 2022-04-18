Cyber News Now: Augusta University researching vulnerabilities in medical devices

Extraordinary advances in technology have opened up previously unthinkable possibilities for the healthcare industry and improvements in patient care. Electronic health records (EHRs) are one of many health IT advancements in recent years, and they prove to have a significant impact on both providers and patients alike. While an EHR optimizes workflow efficiencies for providers, it also enables a more comprehensive view of a patient’s health. By pulling together data points and health information from disparate points of care, there is now a better foundation of knowledge for a provider to use in making both small and large decisions about a patient’s care. The EHR is the best way to support the immediate and long-term trajectory of a patient’s health by allowing for more efficient information gathering and information analysis along the continuum of care, including preventive care, through medical incidents, rehabilitation and maintenance.

