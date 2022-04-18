ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Spring Cleaning with the Cooperative Extension Service

By LINDSEY BRYANT
fox16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for spring cleaning. The Cooperative...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kitchen spring cleaning tips

While you may be focused on clearing out your closet or organizing the garage – don't forget your pantry. Meghan Sedivy, registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market joins Real Milwaukee with some spring cleaning tips for your kitchen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
thespruce.com

8 Smart Houseplant Tips for Spring, According to a Pro

There's no better season than spring to show your houseplants some love. After enduring the dry, lowly-lit conditions of winter, your houseplants are definitely ready to spring ahead—and we're here to help. We went right to the source for spring houseplant care tips, also known as plant pro Puneet...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NBC News

Herb gardening kits can simplify growing your herb garden

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Select readers love gardening, and gardening doesn’t have...
GARDENING
WILX-TV

Celebrating National Cleaning Week with Dazzle Cleaning Service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Just in time for National Cleaning Week it’s time to start thinking about some spring cleaning! Did you know that the average American spends six hours a week cleaning their house? If you don’t have the time for that, Dazzle Cleaning Service is ready to help clean your house.
LANSING, MI
Popular Science

How to adapt your lawn and garden for longer growing seasons

This story was originally featured on Bob Vila. The changes are subtle, but there’s no doubt that growing seasons are getting longer in most parts of the world. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “the average length of the growing season in the contiguous 48 states has increased by more than two weeks since the beginning of the 20th century.”
GARDENING
Sandusky Register

The basics of container gardening

Gardening is a rewarding hobby that has been linked to health benefits like reduced stress and improved mental well-being. Gardening also can lead to an inviting home landscape full of attractive blooms and/or delicious foods. Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

One Tip for Every Major Appliance In Your Home

You use these appliances every day, but you've probably never tried these handy tricks. You don’t have to live with a stinky fridge. Follow these instructions for using newspaper and charcoal, and the odors will be gone within a few days. 2 / 8. Oven. The advantages of traditional...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Aldi’s Ferrex petrol lawn mower is back to help get your garden ready for summer

Following the sunny bank holiday, our sights are firmly set on summer and with it, lighter evenings, warmer and of course, alfresco gatherings.But many of us might be left staring out at our gardens with dread. After a long, bleak winter, our outdoor spaces are looking less than appealing, so with the countdown to summer officially on, it’s time to start thinking about how you can get your garden ready for hosting guests.From hanging egg chairs and pizza ovens, to rattan furniture sets and mud kitchens for the kids, budget supermarket Aldi has been busy making sure your outdoor space...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy