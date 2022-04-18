ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar dents FX; Russian rouble firms despite flagging of rate cuts

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Capital controls buoy Russian rouble * Chinese yuan cheers strong GDP data * Argentine peso slides; inflation surges more then expected * Moody's downgrades Sri Lanka, outlook stable By Susan Mathew April 18 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble firmed on Monday, despite the central bank flagging more interest rate cuts, and outperformed broader emerging market peers which succumbed to rising U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. The rouble firmed to around 78 a dollar in Moscow as well as offshore trading. {RU/RUB} Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday flagged a further cut in interest rates and said it would take two years to rein back inflation to its 4% target. Nabiullina raised the bank's key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% on Feb. 28, four days after Russian forces entered Ukraine, but trimmed it to 17% on April 8. Fluctuations in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February to guard the currency from a slide after the West imposed severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. This week the rouble is expected to trade within the range of 79-82 to the dollar and 84-87 to the euro, Rosbank analysts said in a note. The broader emerging markets currencies index hit three-week lows, down 0.14%, on track for its eight session in the red in 10, as the dollar hovered at near two-year highs. Expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year to tame surging inflation have lifted U.S. bond yields and the dollar this year, pressuring riskier assets. China's yuan edged up on stronger-than-expected economic growth, while most other Asian currencies weakened. South Africa's rand lost 0.5%, and while most Latin American currencies were flat, Argentina's peso fell 0.7% despite heavy controls. Argentine monthly inflation climbed to 6.7% in March, data showed last week, taking annual inflation to 55.1%, above estimates. Argentina's benchmark interest rate is set to be hiked by 250 basis points to 47%, a central bank source told Reuters on Wednesday. Brazil's real rose 0.4% with investors keeping an eye on the 2023 budget guideline bill. Data on Monday showed inflation in April rose more than in March, keeping up expectations for monetary tightening for longer. Central bank employees continue to be on strike over calls for salary increases, hampering the release of economic indicators. Moody's on Monday joined S&P and Fitch in downgrading Sri Lanka further into junk and said it expects foreign inflows to remain subdued. It gave a "stable" outlook, saying losses private sector creditors would face in debt restructuring are likely to be consistent with its current rating. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1106.85 -0.54 MSCI LatAm 2597.86 0.35 Brazil Bovespa 115397.25 -0.68 Mexico IPC 54440.93 0.5 Chile IPSA 4924.25 0.14 Argentina MerVal 92600.90 1.713 Colombia COLCAP 1616.07 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6753 0.43 Mexico peso 19.9430 -0.01 Chile peso 816.3 -0.22 Colombia peso 3719 0.00 Peru sol 3.73 0.08 Argentina peso 113.6800 -0.62 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvira Nabiullina
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

Oil prices fall 5% after IMF cuts growth outlook

HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude , the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Emerging Markets#Interest Rates#Bank Of China#Russian#Chinese#Argentine#Moody#U S Treasury
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russian rouble firms vs dollar, OFZ bonds near 2-month highs

April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, while prices for OFZ government bonds rose to their highest since Feb. 21 on expectations that the central bank would soon cut interest rates again. At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against...
WORLD
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Russia
The Independent

Shares rise in London helped by gold prices and share buybacks

The FTSE 100 came back into winning territory on Thursday after being caught out the day before for the first time in a week.Trading marginally higher than its European peers, the index posted a 0.1% rise, gaining 6.75 points to end the day at 7,467.38.“European markets have struggled for direction today, caught in a corridor of uncertainty just below recent highs, as the various meetings of Nato, EU and G7 leaders gets under way in Brussels,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The tone of the various meetings was uncompromising, with Nato agreeing to boost its deployments to the eastern borders...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China's Economy Grows Still-Weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as a wave of coronavirus outbreaks led to shutdowns of industrial cities. Growth crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by...
RETAIL
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX under pressure as Russian sanctions, hawkish Fed weigh

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Investors short on Thai baht for first time in 3 months - Reuters poll * Philippine c.bank holds rates, shares up 1% By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets in Asia came under pressure on Thursday as uncertainty prevailed over potential impact from ever-tightening sanctions on Russia and consequent rise in commodity prices, further exacerbating inflationary pressures in the region. Global markets also faced the brunt of volatile commodities and an ever-more hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as well as the world equity index were down about 0.2% each. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won depreciated up to 0.6% against the dollar, while rest of the emerging currencies - the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee - drifted within a tight range. Equities were largely mixed, with shares in Indonesia adding about 0.5%, India's Nifty 50 advancing 0.3%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. Barclays analysts "continue to expect bigger driver of economic growth this year to be government's efforts to further reopen domestic economy and international borders, which could lead to a very visible economic boost," they said in a note. They expect the city-state's economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, below last year's 7.6% growth but near the top-end of trade ministry's official forecast range of 3% to 5%. In the Philippines, the peso was up 0.1% while shares gained 1% as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, but raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to temper increasing price pressures. "A prolonged pause from the BSP even in the face of surging inflation could result in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations, requiring a more forceful tightening cycle from the BSP down the line," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch-bank ING. "Given today's pause, we continue to price in a depreciation bias for peso given the widening differential with the Fed and as pricier imports translate to increased dollar demand in the Philippine spot market." Regional bond markets were also struggling in the wake of a hawkish Fed and uncertainties flowing from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors were bearish on most currencies and turned short on Thailand's baht for the first time in three months amid intensifying geopolitical and inflationary risks. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edge lower to 5.602% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD YTD % % % DAILY % Japan -0.42 -5.41 0.25 -2.37 China <CNY=CF +0.09 -0.20 -0.63 -10.70 XS> India <INR=IN +0.03 -2.55 -0.43 -1.05 > Indonesia -0.03 -0.70 0.55 6.88 Malaysia -0.17 -1.54 -0.15 3.77 Philippines +0.08 -2.52 1.04 -0.56 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.41 -2.48 -0.20 -8.33 TC> Singapore +0.01 -0.61 0.81 8.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.16 -3.22 -0.18 -2.85 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.15 -0.68 0.35 1.58 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX dip as Ukraine war, China pressure weigh, rouble steady

* China keeps LPR unchanged; traders bet on more PBOC support. * Rouble near 105 vs dollar; OFZ trading to resume at 1000 GMT. March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies came under pressure on Monday as the war in Ukraine raged on and worries mounted over China’s wobbly economy, while Russia’s rouble inched up against the dollar in Moscow trade.
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks retreat on Russia sanctions caution, dollar strength

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso decline * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Philippine cenbank seen holding rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and most regional share markets weakened on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to persuade European leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia, while the Federal Reserve's hawkishness kept global markets under pressure. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei retreated from a more than two-month high as a rise in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. In Asia, South Korean won weakened 0.6%, a day after the country nominated International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong as its new central bank chief. Rhee is expected to maintain the Bank of Korea's efforts to curb inflation, while taking a less hawkish stance than his predecessor. Elsewhere, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit eased marginally as the U.S. dollar gained ground against major currencies. Overnight, U.S. Treasuries witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year benchmark yields retreating from an almost three-year peak, as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Asian bond markets also suffered a continued sell-off. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Among Asia's equity markets, Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. The city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines jumped 2.9%, transport services provider ComfortDelGro Corp advanced 4.2%, while resorts and casino developer Genting Singapore added 3.8%. Elsewhere, shares in Indonesia and the Philippines gained about 0.5% each, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank, in a decision due later in the day, is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. Analysts at TD Securities expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike rates in the second half of this year, while a Reuters poll predicted the overnight repurchase facility would move up 50 basis points in the last quarter. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edges lower to 5.615% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** Singapore's Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAILY % DAILY % % Japan -0.04 -5.05 <.N22 -0.87 -3.46 5> China <CNY=C 0.00 -0.28 <.SSE -0.54 -10.62 FXS> C> India <INR=I 0.00 -2.58 <.NSE 0.00 -0.62 N> I> Indonesia -0.10 -0.77 <.JKS 0.42 6.74 E> Malaysia -0.07 -1.44 <.KLS -0.13 3.79 E> Philippines -0.06 -2.65 <.PSI 0.41 -1.18 > S.Korea <KRW=K -0.47 -2.53 <.KS1 -0.63 -8.73 FTC> 1> Singapore -0.01 -0.63 <.STI 0.89 8.66 > Taiwan <TWD=T -0.20 -3.25 <.TWI -0.25 -2.92 P> I> Thailand <THB=T -0.15 -0.68 <.SET 0.26 1.49 H> I> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy