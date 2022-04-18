EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar dents FX; Russian rouble firms despite flagging of rate cuts

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Investors short on Thai baht for first time in 3 months - Reuters poll * Philippine c.bank holds rates, shares up 1% By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets in Asia came under pressure on Thursday as uncertainty prevailed over potential impact from ever-tightening sanctions on Russia and consequent rise in commodity prices, further exacerbating inflationary pressures in the region. Global markets also faced the brunt of volatile commodities and an ever-more hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as well as the world equity index were down about 0.2% each. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won depreciated up to 0.6% against the dollar, while rest of the emerging currencies - the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee - drifted within a tight range. Equities were largely mixed, with shares in Indonesia adding about 0.5%, India's Nifty 50 advancing 0.3%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. Barclays analysts "continue to expect bigger driver of economic growth this year to be government's efforts to further reopen domestic economy and international borders, which could lead to a very visible economic boost," they said in a note. They expect the city-state's economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, below last year's 7.6% growth but near the top-end of trade ministry's official forecast range of 3% to 5%. In the Philippines, the peso was up 0.1% while shares gained 1% as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, but raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to temper increasing price pressures. "A prolonged pause from the BSP even in the face of surging inflation could result in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations, requiring a more forceful tightening cycle from the BSP down the line," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch-bank ING. "Given today's pause, we continue to price in a depreciation bias for peso given the widening differential with the Fed and as pricier imports translate to increased dollar demand in the Philippine spot market." Regional bond markets were also struggling in the wake of a hawkish Fed and uncertainties flowing from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors were bearish on most currencies and turned short on Thailand's baht for the first time in three months amid intensifying geopolitical and inflationary risks. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edge lower to 5.602% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD YTD % % % DAILY % Japan -0.42 -5.41 0.25 -2.37 China <CNY=CF +0.09 -0.20 -0.63 -10.70 XS> India <INR=IN +0.03 -2.55 -0.43 -1.05 > Indonesia -0.03 -0.70 0.55 6.88 Malaysia -0.17 -1.54 -0.15 3.77 Philippines +0.08 -2.52 1.04 -0.56 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.41 -2.48 -0.20 -8.33 TC> Singapore +0.01 -0.61 0.81 8.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.16 -3.22 -0.18 -2.85 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.15 -0.68 0.35 1.58 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

