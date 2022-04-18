Stafford Middle School needs $1.63M for roof

STAFFORD — The town’s middle school needs a new roof because of numerous leaks and concerns about mold, a project that’s expected to cost $1.63 million, Superintendent Steven Moccio said.

“We have had a number of leaks in the roof. We patch them up, we do the best we can, but it is a 30-year-old roof. It’s time for it to be updated, changed, and renewed,” he said.

Moccio presented the information on the roof repair and replacement project to the Board of Finance at a special meeting April 4, where the Finance Board unanimously approved the project.

Along with the leaks and mold concerns, Moccio said that the roof is also causing other building issues, as masonry work also will require repair.

The Board of Education has hired Jacunski Humes Architects LLC to work on the project.

“They have helped us in the past with oil replacement projects, and they will also help the school district through the state reimbursement process, in terms of the middle school roof replacement,” he said.

If the state approves the project, it would pay $971,333, or 71.07%, of the cost, with the town responsible for paying the balance of $660,578, Moccio said.

Moccio and his director of school facilities, Jason Gerum, told the Board of Finance that it is important to begin the grant application process. Both estimate the project would take about six weeks to complete, with a start date in the summer of 2023.

Moccio said the Board of Finance has to acknowledge the project and the town’s financial cost to start the process. Gerum added that the project would need to be placed in the 2022-23 Board of Selectmen budget as a capital improvement project, with the $660,578 spending requiring approval from voters.

Moccio said that the next step is the bidding process.