Construction closes roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Sioux Falls will want to know about some street projects starting this week.

Today, the intersection of 41st Street and South Gateway Boulevard will be closed as part of the Diverging Diamond construction. Crews will be installing a water main. This part of the project is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Also starting today, the west leg of the intersection at North Minnesota Avenue and Second Street will be closed for pavement removals and utilities installation.

Only eastbound traffic on Second Street turning south onto Minnesota Avenue will be affected. The work is scheduled to be completed by early July.

Tomorrow, the outside northbound lane on South Marion Road will be closed just south of 12th Street so crews can work on a driveway approach and curb.

The work should be completed by Thursday. Drivers need to reduce their speed while traveling near these construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.