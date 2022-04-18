ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Construction closes roads in Sioux Falls

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s1Pk_0fCVIneQ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Sioux Falls will want to know about some street projects starting this week.

Today, the intersection of 41st Street and South Gateway Boulevard will be closed as part of the Diverging Diamond construction. Crews will be installing a water main. This part of the project is expected to be done by the end of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTeZC_0fCVIneQ00

Also starting today, the west leg of the intersection at North Minnesota Avenue and Second Street will be closed for pavement removals and utilities installation.

Only eastbound traffic on Second Street turning south onto Minnesota Avenue will be affected. The work is scheduled to be completed by early July.

Tomorrow, the outside northbound lane on South Marion Road will be closed just south of 12th Street so crews can work on a driveway approach and curb.

The work should be completed by Thursday. Drivers need to reduce their speed while traveling near these construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND

Dirt blowing into homes and piling up in yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is causing all sorts of problems from the fire danger to dangerous driving conditions. It also became a problem for residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood. Blowing dirt is getting into their homes and damaging their lawns. Looking out her window Ellen Dirnberger cringes with every gust of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless burning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of starting a fire. It happened around 2 Friday morning north of the area of 41st Street and I-29. When police arrived they found some items on fire in the street. Officers found a second...
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction workers ‘blown away’ by wind conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s what everyone is talking about tonight… the wind. It’s affecting everything from visibility on the road to people trying to work outside. Windy conditions are making everyone want to stay inside. But that’s not always an option. Construction crews still...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
WDIO-TV

Winds blow over 9 semis on I-35 southern Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
ENVIRONMENT
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy