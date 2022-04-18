ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MGK Is Making The Ultimate Stoner Movie With Megan Fox And Pete Davidson

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly wasn’t kidding when he said “I am weed.” The edgy musician is set to make his directorial debut with a major stoner comedy, which has a truly A-list cast, including his fiancée Megan Fox and his best buds Pete Davidson and Mod Sun. If you’re ready to light...

MGK Just Revealed He Thinks Megan Fox Is ‘Too Good’ For Him on His New Song ‘Twin Flame’

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly’s new album, Mainstream Sellout, is officially here; but there’s one song in particular that has fans talking. MGK’s “Twin Flame” lyrics tell the story of his whirlwind romance with Megan Fox—from the surprising thing Megan told him on their first day together, to what MGK makes of their relationship now. “Twin Flame,” which is the final song on the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout album, is an ode to his fiancée. MGK popped the question in January 2022, with a personalized engagement ring featuring Megan’s birthstone, an emerald, along with a diamond to represent his own...
Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
Of Course Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Found Each Other After the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that 16 years have passed since Alias aired its last episode, the cast remains close. On Oscars night, that bond was on display when Jennifer Garner reunited with former co-star Bradley Cooper at an afterparty at the celeb-heavy hotspot, Craig’s. The pair worked together from 2001 until 2006 on the ABC spy drama — Garner as Sydney Bristow and Cooper as Will Tippin. While many fans have hoped for the dynamic duo to strike up a romantic relationship (we remember their beach outing), it’s strictly platonic for them — and it’s...
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a star-studded date night! The 32-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor attended CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California, on Friday night. A source tells ET that the two "came together and stayed close the whole night, but Joe also talked to...
Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
