Harry Styles sings with Shania Twain at Coachella

Harry Styles and Shania Twain lit up the Coachella stage during the music festival's first weekend.

Styles, 28, brought out the Canadian icon, 56, during his set on Friday to perform her '90s classics "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One" with him.

The former One Direction singer told the crowd, "In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

He then told Twain, "But to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I'm forever grateful."

The country superstar replied, "I'm kind of [at a] loss for words. I'm a bit starstruck, what can I say?"

Twain later took to TikTok to share a post about the collab, saying she was "honored and thrilled" to have been a part of Styles' Coachella debut.

In the video, Twain called Styles "a true friend" and added that she was "grateful we got to create this memory together."