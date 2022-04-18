Musical ‘Cats’ coming to Scranton Cultural Center

The cast of ‘Cats’ is touring North America and will be in Scranton April 21 through April 24. Submitted photo

It’s probably a safe bet to say that people who enjoy the Broadway musical “Cats” are fans of real-life, four-footed felines, too.

And, whether they or not they have fur babies of their own at home, they might well have a soft spot in their hearts for kitties in need.

“I think, definitely, there’s some crossover there,” said Ali N. Basalyga from NAC Entertainment, an organization that is helping Broadway in Scranton bring the musical “Cats” to the Scranton Cultural Center.

Those folks will have an opportunity to help the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter as it faces the increased needs of the spring-time “kitten season.”

If theater-goers bring a donation of cat food, litter, or nail clippers to the Scranton Cultural Center when they attend the April 21 or April 22 performance of “Cats” they’ll receive $5 off their ticket or tickets.

“We want people to know, even if they already have tickets, they can still bring a donation,” Basalyga said. “If you have already purchased tickets and still want to donate, bins will be present at the theater and your donations will still be accepted.”

“Please do not bring any large items,” she added.

After you make your donation, you can relax and watch the onstage antics of such characters as Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat, Magical Mr. Mistoffelees, and Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, and listen to such songs as “Jellicle Ball” and “Memory.”

With music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show is based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” and has played to audiences in more than 30 countries and in 15 languages.

The production will be in Scranton for shows at 7:30 p.m. April 21; 8 p.m. April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 23 and 1 p.m. April 24. The box office can be reached at 570-344-1111.