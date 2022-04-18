ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC: 'Extremely dangerous' teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody after going missing

An Orange County man described as "extremely dangerous and violent" is back in police custody after going missing from a Santa Ana halfway house.

Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18, was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment at Brookhurst Park.

He'd been missing since Wednesday, and was last seen at a halfway house in Santa Ana where he was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitor, according to officials.

Souzer had been in prison for killing his mother, and most recently was convicted of attacking correctional officers.

Souzer was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing his mother in 2017, when he was 13 years old. While in custody, he was convicted in December of 2021 of attacking three correctional officers, according to prosecutors.

Souzer was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence until it expired on July 9, 2023, and was released to a halfway house in Santa Ana, prosecutors said.

While he was on trial in juvenile court for the killing of his 47-year-old mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, he escaped from juvenile hall in Orange shortly after midnight April 12, 2019, and was arrested the next day at a McDonald's restaurant in Anaheim.

Souzer stabbed his mother in their residence in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street in Garden Grove on May 4, 2017. She told authorities before she died in a hospital that her son was the one who attacked her.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
