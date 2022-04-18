Man Shot On Selby Ave. In St. Paul, Suspect Arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man who was shot in St. Paul Sunday night is in critical condition, but should survive.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Selby Avenue on a shots fired report around 9:10 p.m.

They found a 44-year-old man outside an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regions Hospital.

After talking to witnesses, police arrested a 57-year-old man. He is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.