Man wanted by 5 law enforcement agencies; Ohio task force offers reward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio task force is asking the public to come forward if they have information on the whereabouts of Dominic Grasso....www.cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio task force is asking the public to come forward if they have information on the whereabouts of Dominic Grasso....www.cleveland19.com
well I see why they can't catch him. his ears are so big he can hear them coming from a mile away
They will need to sneak up on him during a thunderstorm or he's gonna hear them coming.
At least they don't have to worry about him showing up for his hearing
Comments / 39