ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper proclaims National Volunteer Week, encourages residents to participate

By Gov. Roy Cooper's press office
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fn1RS_0fCVHAO000

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has declared April 17 – 23 as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to celebrate the important work volunteers do across the state and encourage more North Carolinians to volunteer.

“When we work together, we build a stronger state for all,” Cooper said. “I am grateful for all the volunteers across our state and encourage North Carolinians to spend time volunteering. Whether you’re donating to a local food bank, assisting with disaster recovery, giving blood or helping seniors, there are many ways to help out your community.”

VolunteerNC , an agency within the Office of the Governor, promotes community service and volunteering across North Carolina. The agency has more information on volunteer opportunities across the state including volunteering onsite, outdoors, from home or virtually. Volunteer needs vary across the state from working at a local food bank to helping rebuild homes damaged by severe weather.

“National Volunteer Week celebrates the year-round impact of volunteers in our community. Volunteers are true change-makers: dedicating their efforts to causes they care about, including disaster recovery, covid response, food drives, and more,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “North Carolina is the great state we love because so many people volunteer their time and talents to serve their neighbors and communities.”

More than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers have contributed over 265 million hours of service in 2021, meaning 35% of North Carolinians volunteered last year. More than 30% of North Carolinians participated in local groups or organizations and over 50% of North Carolinians donated $25 or more to charities.

In 1974, National Volunteer Week was established by presidential proclamation to acknowledge and promote the value of community service across the country. National Volunteer Week has been federally celebrated each year since then as well as through many states across the country.

Visit VolunteerNC’s website to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the state.

Read the proclamation .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Carteret County shelter looking for volunteers

The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Carteret County is looking for volunteers ahead of the upcoming baby season. Onslow County conducts helicopter aquatic rescue …. Farmville farm receives conservation award at special …. NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley visits Pitt County. Congressman Murphy visits Crystal Coast for listening …. Annual Small...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Community College holds highway cleanup event for Earth Day

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — This Thursday, from 2-4 p.m., Pitt County College students and employees will be holding an event called Earth Day Adopt A Highway Cleanup. In celebration of Earth Day 2022, students and employees will be picking up trash along Reedy Branch Road, which runs through Pitt Community College’s main campus. Participants will meet […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper encourages employers to apply for HIRE Vets medallion program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. After meeting dignitaries on the tarmac, Biden’s motorcade made its way to North Carolina A&T State University.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Person killed identified in officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, according to officials. Darlington County deputies responded to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road where they say there was an armed individual. Officials did not provide a time when the incident began.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WNCT

4 dead, including 2 children, in N.C. house fire

COOLEEMEE, N.C. (AP) — Four people, including two children, died in a fire that erupted in a North Carolina home on Monday, authorities said. Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman told reporters that investigators believe that a father, mother and their two young children died in the house fire in Cooleemee, a town approximately 35 miles […]
COOLEEMEE, NC
WNCT

Husband pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old foster child

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child in 2021, appeared in court Thursday morning. In the pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed his 3-year-old foster child Victoria Rose Smith. We previously reported...
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, particularly manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Oakland Press

Gov. Whitmer Proclaims March 25 Medal of Honor Day

The U.S. Medal of Honor is awarded, not won, for military valor in action. Fewer than 4,000 Americans, including 110 from Michigan, have earned such honors, the highest given in the U.S. Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 25 Medal of Honor Day, recognizing the sacrifice and heroism by Medal of...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Volunteer Week#Community Service#North Carolinians
WNCT

Teacher who lost classroom in fire receives outpouring of support

It’s been over a week since an Onslow County Schools teacher lost her classroom in a fire at a Jacksonville school. Teacher who lost classroom in fire receives outpouring …. National Lineworkers Day. Children, adults enjoy day together at Spring Eggstravaganza. Cars, boats, The Drifters: Locals enjoy fun-filled …
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Residents gather to see the future of Atlantic Beach

Residents and town officials gathered via Zoom on Wednesday to witness the future of Atlantic Beach. Residents gather to see the future of Atlantic Beach. Kinston soup kitchen receives generous donation from …. Hotels hoping Easter start of big things with summer …. Some Democrats voting Republican to try to...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

‘A real gut punch’: Produce association asks Abbott to reconsider truck inspections at border

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Fruit and vegetables bound for grocery shelves and restaurants are rotting on semi-trucks at the Texas-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state officials to inspect every commercial truck that crosses the border, after it passes through U.S. Customers and Border Protection. The governor said he’s striking back against the Biden administration’s decision to stop enforcing COVID-19 emergency health restrictions at the border next month.
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

Pastor in Jacksonville welcomes everyone to attend Easter service

It's Good Friday and churches across Eastern North Carolina are coming together for services. Pastor in Jacksonville welcomes everyone to attend …. In-person services across ENC return post-pandemic …. National Lineworkers Day. Children, adults enjoy day together at Spring Eggstravaganza. Cars, boats, The Drifters: Locals enjoy fun-filled …. Fundraiser helps...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte homes continue to be bought by large corporations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Spring Knoll Drive is like something out of Americana. Every house is two stories, every home comes with a flag. But if you want to buy a home here, you are already too late. However, if you are willing to spend around $2,100 a month to live there, you can. Numerous homes, practically every home along the road, are up for rent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy