Demolition of Tennessee’s largest mansion set to begin in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Demolition of a Knoxville home considered the biggest single-family home in the state is set to begin this week, months after the contents of the sprawling estate were put up for auction .

The massive home on the banks of the Tennessee River known as Villa Collina is scheduled to be demolished this week before being split into three land lots. A demolition permit was issued earlier this year.

In January, paperwork filed for permitting showed the price tag for the upcoming demolition project: $147,652.00. Total Demolition Services of Knoxville filed for the demo permit.

Sharon Bailey with Realty Executives, who is handling the Villa Collina property, says that demolition will begin when several factors have been met – with weather being a big factor.

Bailey said the demolition crew will bring in heavy equipment and begin taking down the structure when it is safe to do so. Also, the Knoxville Utilities Board has to finalize the gas line removal process, which is also a safety measure. The wall closest to Lyons View Pike will remain intact, mainly in order to sustain the stability of the hill.

The demolition crew expects the actual demo project to take around three days; with the most tedious part being the hauling off the debris.

Constructed between 1993 and 2000, Villa Collina is located at 5628 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The 40,250-square-foot waterfront mansion on Fort Loudoun Lake, which auctioneers said in November was sold for $6.5 million, is the 84th largest home in the country. The house includes more than 80 rooms with eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, three-story library, 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, six-car garage, and guest and staff quarters.

A records check indicates the property was purchased by Resolution Systems, LLC in October 2020 from the former holder, Villa Collina, LLC for $10.5 million. Last fall, in October 2021 LView Properties, LLC bought the property for $6.5 million.











The remnants of the Villa Collina mansion in West Knox County, Tenn. following the auction of its items, fixtures, windows and doors last fall. (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

