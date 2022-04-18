ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Demolition of Tennessee’s largest mansion set to begin in Knoxville

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Demolition of a Knoxville home considered the biggest single-family home in the state is set to begin this week, months after the contents of the sprawling estate were put up for auction .

The massive home on the banks of the Tennessee River known as Villa Collina is scheduled to be demolished this week before being split into three land lots. A demolition permit was issued earlier this year.

In January, paperwork filed for permitting showed the price tag for the upcoming demolition project: $147,652.00. Total Demolition Services of Knoxville filed for the demo permit.

Sharon Bailey with Realty Executives, who is handling the Villa Collina property, says that demolition will begin when several factors have been met – with weather being a big factor.

Bailey said the demolition crew will bring in heavy equipment and begin taking down the structure when it is safe to do so. Also, the Knoxville Utilities Board has to finalize the gas line removal process, which is also a safety measure. The wall closest to Lyons View Pike will remain intact, mainly in order to sustain the stability of the hill.

The demolition crew expects the actual demo project to take around three days; with the most tedious part being the hauling off the debris.

Contents of Tennessee’s largest mansion up for auction

Constructed between 1993 and 2000, Villa Collina is located at 5628 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The 40,250-square-foot waterfront mansion on Fort Loudoun Lake, which auctioneers said in November was sold for $6.5 million, is the 84th largest home in the country. The house includes more than 80 rooms with eight bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, three-story library, 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, six-car garage, and guest and staff quarters.

A records check indicates the property was purchased by Resolution Systems, LLC in October 2020 from the former holder, Villa Collina, LLC for $10.5 million. Last fall, in October 2021 LView Properties, LLC bought the property for $6.5 million.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJWi0_0fCVGycF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqKPZ_0fCVGycF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWIKF_0fCVGycF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jt1K1_0fCVGycF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2QgV_0fCVGycF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiXzS_0fCVGycF00
    (FILE Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ca5Op_0fCVGycF00
    (FILE Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnXf5_0fCVGycF00
    (FILE Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMNtn_0fCVGycF00
    The remnants of the Villa Collina mansion in West Knox County, Tenn. following the auction of its items, fixtures, windows and doors last fall. (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXitF_0fCVGycF00
    (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvutD_0fCVGycF00
    (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Czjg_0fCVGycF00
    (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VAY4_0fCVGycF00
    (Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Man dead after fight in Tupelo restaurant

UPDATE: Police have charged Timothy Turner, 37, with first-degree murder. TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant. Police responded to a call about an assault early Saturday at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Maj. Chuck McDougald says officers found emergency responders treating 31-year-old Leonard “K.C.” […]
TUPELO, MS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Demolition Services#Realty Executives#Lyons View Pike
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Shrimp found thawing in mop sink at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first low-scoring restaurant is in Hamblen County. Half a dozen critical violations were checked off at this eatery. The grade is a 71 at Golden Dragon Restaurant, at 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 71 is a passing score, as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy