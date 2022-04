The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman. Officers are currently on the scene near Walmart in Bozeman. It incident involves a man that made statements that caused some concern for his safety and the safety of the public at the Comfort Inn hotel near the intersection of Oak St. and N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO