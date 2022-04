Virtual event will allow residents to express thoughts or concerns regarding homelessness, economy and public safety.In the first virtual Town Hall event of 2022 for Clackamas County Commissioners, residents are being asked to answer the question, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" The event will be held on Wednesday, April 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This is a completely open forum for residents to raise any hopes or concerns with the direction of Clackamas County on any topic affecting our community. Commissioners want to hear directly from residents on what they believe are the...

