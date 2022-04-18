ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend booked into Santa Rosa County Jail

By Daniel Smithson, Tom Ingram
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaWls_0fCVGYrT00

UPDATE (11:12 a.m.): Marcus Spanevelo was charged with one count of Tampering With Evidence and one count of False Information to Law Enforcement Officer During Investigation, according to a report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. He is also charged with obstructing justice.

| TIMELINE | Understanding what happened to Cassie Carli

Spanevelo was given a bond of $15,000 for the Tampering With Evidence charge and $5,000 for the False Information charge, and $1,000 for obstructing justice.

Spanevelo also has an active warrant in St. Clair County for failing to appear in court regarding a speeding ticket in December 2021. He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on the charge, so he will not be released, according to deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late Easter night. According to the Santa Rosa County jail inmate records, Spanevelo is charged with destroying evidence and obstructing a criminal investigation.

Cassie Carli and her daughter, Saylor, went missing from Navarre Beach on March 27. Saylor was later found with Spanevelo, her father. Agencies in Alabama and Florida searched for Carli’s body.

On April 2, Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on three charges related to the investigation. Carli’s body was found in an Alabama barn on April 2.

Spanevelo signed his waiver of extradition to Florida on April 13, which meant that officials could start planning to bring him back to Santa Rosa County, where he is now incarcerated.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo’s current charges stem from investigators finding Carli’s phone and other unknowns at this time. More charges are expected to be filed.

Carli’s autopsy was performed in Huntsville on April 4, but those results still have not been released. At last check, St. Clair’s County deputy coroner Joe Sweatt said the coroner’s office was still waiting on a toxicology report before releasing autopsy results. Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Johnson has alluded the charge is pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Body of 37-year-old Florida mother Cassie Carli found in shallow grave in Alabama

The body of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli has been found, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The 37-year-old’s body was found on Saturday evening in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama. “It’s not the ending that we wanted, obviously,” Sheriff Johnson said. “but we’re hoping to provide a little closure for the family.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wkrg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy