Wall Street opens lower as bond yields stay high

By NTV Houston Newsroom
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks opened lower on Monday (April 18) as Treasury yields continued to rise on expectations of a...

FOXBusiness

Stocks, 10-year Treasury yield rise, Tesla's new factory

Coverage for this event has ended. S&P back above 4,500 level as stocks see broad rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led a broad rally on Wall Street that lifted the S&P 500 back above 4,500 - last hit in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also tacked on over 254 points.
US News and World Report

Stocks Turn Lower on Wall Street After Best Week Since 2020

Stocks capped a day of choppy trading on Wall Street with a modestly lower finish Monday, giving back some of their recent gains after the major indexes notched their best week in more than a year. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% after giving up an early gain and...
WDBO

Global shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech stock

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares rose Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies. Benchmarks edged up in Europe in early trading, while shares finished higher across Asia despite worries about rising energy costs. The dollar gained against the Japanese yen while U.S. futures fell.
Reuters

Wall Street stocks, Treasury yields rise on hawkish Fed comments

BOSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, bringing U.S. stocks with them, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) led Wall Street's main indexes higher, rising nearly 2%, as investors bought...
Reuters

Wall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing

March 25 (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street took a breather on Friday after a tech-driven rally and U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated interest rates and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell about 0.16% as technology...
Reuters

U.S. dollar touches fresh two-year high on steep Fed hike view

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday in thin and choppy trading, in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields, as investors braced for multiple half a percentage-point rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Volume was light on the day with Hong...
Reuters

Earnings boost Wall Street while growth fears sink oil

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged Tuesday on the back of stronger than expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way for gains in U.S. markets, as many corporations began to report...
Markets Insider

Higher interest rates are pressuring homebuilder stocks but investors should stick with them as housing demand remains strong, Jefferies says

Mortgage rates are climbing, and that has put downward pressure on homebuilder stocks. The S&P 500 Homebuilding Index has lost about 20% during 2022, but Jefferies advised against dumping them. "We would argue that investors should not be ultra-ruthless in discarding the US homebuilders," according to a Tuesday note.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open higher, but tech weakness holds gains in check

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as more earnings reports from big companies roll in. Technology companies continued to be weak, keeping the gains in check. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1% in the early going, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 0.3%. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas. Banks were higher as Treasury yields continued to rise, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.9%.
FOXBusiness

Good Friday: Stock and bond markets, what to know

Markets will pause to mark Good Friday. U.S. equity markets, as well as the bond market, will be closed on Friday. Futures markets will also be closed, so no trading in equities or commodities such as oil or metals. Most European markets are closed. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225...
