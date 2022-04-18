Wall Street opens lower as bond yields stay high

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as more earnings reports from big companies roll in. Technology companies continued to be weak, keeping the gains in check. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1% in the early going, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 0.3%. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas. Banks were higher as Treasury yields continued to rise, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.9%.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO