Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne announces Earth Day clean-up for 2022

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 1 day ago
Bayonne community members and groups will take part in a citywide Earth Day clean-up in Bayonne on April 30, announced Mayor James Davis and the City Council. “Earth Day 2022 will provide residents a great opportunity to volunteer to clean up and beautify our city,” Davis said. “It’s a day when...

