ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Post Office Camper Tries Bank for a Change

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKabr_0fCVG3pR00

A homeless woman who frequently attempts to camp out at the Portsmouth Post Office switched locations and set up housekeeping near the side entrance of the PNC Bank on Gallia.

Officers have removed the troubled woman from the lobby of the post office several times over the past few months. Just two weeks ago, she tied both doors to the lobby shut with clothing and only agreed to let officers in when they threatened to arrest her. The same woman was also implicated in the theft of some tables from a local coffee shop.

This time, police said she gathered her things and left the scene when they told her.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

Related
SCDNReports

Homeless and Addicts Keep PPD Busy

Incidents involving the homeless and people under the influence kept Portsmouth officers busy over the weekend. We breakdown some highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Briefing. Homeless Issues. Portsmouth’s homeless population continues to keep officers busy. Just before 4 am, police received a call from an alarm company asking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Unwanted Visitors Refuse to Leave Shawnee Lodge

Speedway apparently isn’t the only business having problems with people who refuse to leave the property. Just before 9 pm, deputies responded to Shawnee Lodge for a report of four people who refused to leave the property. Employees said they kicked four individuals out of the building but they...
SHAWNEE, OH
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Portsmouth, OH
Society
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Pnc Bank#The Pnc Bank
SCDNReports

Son Demands Drug Money From Parents

An adult son with a drug problem caused problems for his parents just after 11 am. Officers responded to a home on Walnut Street when a mother and father contacted police to complain that their adult son had refused to leave their home. Police say he didn’t live at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Women Brawl at Frank & Steins

The ladies were out of control at Frank & Steins Lounge. Just before 1 am, officers responded to a report of a woman attempting to fight people. When officers responded to the scene, a woman told them she wanted to file charges against the bar manager for an assault. An investigation uncovered that the woman had attempted to fight another woman in the ladies’ bathroom, but the bar manager broke up the fight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Arrest made in Floyd Co. murder case

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Speedway Troubles Continue

We’ve been covering the continuing issue with trespassers, vagrants, and addicts at the Speedway on Gallia. The problem is so far out of hand that a representative of Speedway corporate even contacted Portsmouth Police about this issue. However, the issues still persist. Just after midnight, the store reported that...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

10 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 10 Public Indictments and 3 Secret Indictments. An Indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. DAVID S. RUSSELL, 52. West...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Speedway Vagrant Problem Not Letting Up

Portsmouth Speedway’s issues with vagrants and addicts don’t show any signs of letting up. You’ll recall corporate security contacted PPD to ask if anything could be done about vagrants and addicts harassing customers and staff, but PPD said they were doing all they could. At 3 pm,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
122K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy