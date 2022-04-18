Post Office Camper Tries Bank for a Change

A homeless woman who frequently attempts to camp out at the Portsmouth Post Office switched locations and set up housekeeping near the side entrance of the PNC Bank on Gallia.

Officers have removed the troubled woman from the lobby of the post office several times over the past few months. Just two weeks ago, she tied both doors to the lobby shut with clothing and only agreed to let officers in when they threatened to arrest her. The same woman was also implicated in the theft of some tables from a local coffee shop.

This time, police said she gathered her things and left the scene when they told her.