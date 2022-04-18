Fire at Lawrence recycling center under investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A fire at a recycling center in Lawrence is out after firefighters spent hours putting out the flames.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the 12th and Haskell Recycling Center around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. They had the fire contained to several vehicles in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for hours to make sure they’d extinguished all of the hot spots at the center.

No one was injured, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, but it is under investigation.

The Lawrence Fire Department provided several drone pictures that show an aerial view of the site of the fire.

Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.

Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.

Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.