Lawrence, KS

Fire at Lawrence recycling center under investigation

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A fire at a recycling center in Lawrence is out after firefighters spent hours putting out the flames.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the 12th and Haskell Recycling Center around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. They had the fire contained to several vehicles in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for hours to make sure they’d extinguished all of the hot spots at the center.

No one was injured, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, but it is under investigation.

The Lawrence Fire Department provided several drone pictures that show an aerial view of the site of the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUXWj_0fCVFxhJ00
    Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbbvj_0fCVFxhJ00
    Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqSw7_0fCVFxhJ00
    Source: Lawrence Fire Dept.

