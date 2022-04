By Joseph Donovan, WCCO-TV MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some members of the Democratic Party in the Minnesota House think it’s time for the Minnesota state flag to get a redesign. New legislation introduced this week would redesign the official seal in a way that “accurately and respectfully reflects Minnesota’s shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities,” according to the bill’s text. Redesigning the state seal would also mean updating the state flag. House Democrats are moving forward with legislation to create a 14-person committee to recommend new designs for the seal and flag. It was approved on March 22 by the House State Government Finance...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO