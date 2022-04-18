ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Scott Police searching for Cameron St. theft suspect

By Scott Lewis
 1 day ago

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — Scott Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly loaded up a backpack and stole items from a store in the 5500 block of Cameron St.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a red hat with a black shirt and blue jeans. He was also carrying a hard hat and a reflective traffic vest, according to police.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, please call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

