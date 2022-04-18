One dead in shooting in Twin Cities suburb

ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting in the pre-dawn hours Saturday that left one man dead and another man shot in the face. St. Louis police say they were called to the 1100 block of Salisbury around 4am Saturday and found one man, in his 30s on […]
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office found one male victim of a shooting overnight near Camping World Stadium. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Barlow Street, where they found the victim in the middle of the road. He was in his 30s and was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
The body of a Baton Rouge woman was discovered by police after she was stabbed during an attack that was live-streamed on Facebook. Police say Janice David was discovered on Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Monday night, around 10 p.m. New details emerging this morning from WBRZ anchor Chris Nakamoto. According...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
A 23-second running gun battle in which 30 to 50 shots were fired during a teen's birthday party at a rented Airbnb house in a suburb of Houston left one person wounded and police searching for suspects, authorities said. Ring doorbell camera footage from a home near the party house...
One man was killed Wednesday afternoon at a Marathon gas station in Warren in what police are describing as an execution style shooting. A 46-year-old man of Arabic descent was killed outside of his vehicle at the gas station, located at Ryan Road and Jarvis Avenue just south of Nine Mile Road, when the suspect vehicle pulled into the gas station and a passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger walked up to the victim and shot him in the head.
BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”
Tukwila police responded to a report of a shooting at the Tukwila light rail station on Thursday, according to the Tukwila Police Department. The reported shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard. Police said one man was found dead at the corner of Southcenter Boulevard...
A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
East Bethel, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - Two people died after a fiery crash in the Twin Cities Sunday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle, which was occupied by a male and a female, was traveling north on Austin St NE in East Bethel when it crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and both the male and female were declared dead at the scene.
You kind of get the feeling sometimes that Bismarck/Mandan is growing up too quickly. Are we slowly catching up to all the moderate to big size cities around the country? Some people may fear that violence and more frequent reports of random shootings in the still of early morning are starting to resemble trouble that we really have never experienced before. Sadly this fear affects almost everyone. Late last year we had several reports of gunshots in neighborhoods around Bismarck.
A woman was found dead in a sleeping position Tuesday morning outside a bank in Brownsville. The police department confirmed the woman, 59, was not a customer of the IBC Bank on Central Boulevard in west Brownsville, but appeared to have been someone seeking a place to sleep during the night.
Gadsden police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting that left one man dead and sent another to jail. John Wesley Davidson, 24, faces a murder charge in the death of Juan Jaramillo. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Cambron Street. They found...
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield Police Department confirms there was a shooting Saturday in the city. Police report that one person was shot to death this evening on Plum Street. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. For now, there are no suspects in custody. Details...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. Police were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the scene, where officers found one gunshot victim who they have described only as a male, police said in a news release. The victim, whose age was not released, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
