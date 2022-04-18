ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man facing charges in deadly Rocky Mount shooting

Franklin County court documents and the Rocky Mount Police Department have released the identity of the man connected with Thursday's deadly shooting. Police identify man...

The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
