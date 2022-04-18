The Last Episode Of Tom Brady’s ‘Man In The Arena’ Finally Has A Release Date

BOSTON (CBS) — The much-anticipated, long-awaited “final” episode of “Man In The Arena” finally has a release date.

The 10th episode of Tom Brady’s docuseries will be available for viewing on ESPN+ next week.

The streaming service teased the release of the episode for April 26, but The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn noted that it will actually hit the platform at 11 p.m. ET on April 25, for any night owls who also happen to be Tom Brady enthusiasts.

Brady made the announcement via Twitter as well, joking that he’s been a bit wishy-washy with the whole “finality” element of his career and this series.

The docuseries was originally announced as a nine-episode project, with each episode exploring all nine of Brady’s appearances in the Super Bowl. But after the project was announced, Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, thus necessitating a 10th episode.

Fans expected the 10th episode to air one week after the ninth episode debuted in January, but the episode wasn’t ready yet . That delay fueled all sorts of retirement rumors, prior to Brady’s brief “retirement.” During that brief retirement, Brady shared a video of his father being interviewed for the final episode.

In the ninth episode, Brady used the documentary to send a love letter of sorts to Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots. This new episode promises to be Tampa Bay-centric, as it will chronicle the journey of the 2020 Buccaneers in their championship season.

Of course, whether this does end up being the “final” episode is yet to be determined, as Brady and the Bucs will once again be gunning for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season.