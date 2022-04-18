Today is the final countdown for taxpayers! Here are some tips for last-minute filers

The final countdown for taxpayers! Here are some tips for last-minute filers.

Today is the last day to file your taxes on time, but what do you do if you haven’t finished filing just yet? Here are some tips for last-minute filers.

The IRS says the quickest way to get everything filed and finished is to do it online. You can also request an extension for free online at irs.gov .

That’s helpful if you are one of the 15 million Americans who the IRS expects to be late in filing this year. However, it is not an extension to pay. The IRS says taxpayers need to estimate their tax liability and pay as much as possible by today to avoid penalties and interest.

Tax filers have to submit that form online or mail it to the New Jersey IRS office and have it postmarked by today.

Once you file that extension, you have until Oct. 17 to file your taxes.

Another tip is to set up direct deposit so you can get your refund faster. The IRS says it may take longer than the usual three weeks to get your refund this year because of pandemic-related backlogs.