ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris has a '100 percent' Wordle streak but Secret Service restrictions prevent her from texting friends about it: report

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKyY7_0fCVEfA600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk5bl_0fCVEfA600
A composite image of Vice President Kamala Harris and the New York Times' Wordle

Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

  • Kamala Harris said she has a 48-day Wordle streak and a "100 percent" solving rate, the latter of which she intends to keep.
  • Harris told The Ringer she uses "notes" as her consistent starting word to figure out the day's 5-letter answer.
  • The vice president also plays other games on her phone, but security restrictions thwart some of those efforts too.

Vice President Kamala Harris says she too has fallen under the spell of The New York Times' sensation Wordle, carrying on her streak on the popular game even during her March trip to reassure European leaders.

"Wordle, for me, is like a brain cleanser," Harris told The Ringer last week in an interview that was published on Monday. "So it's in the middle of very long days, back-to-back meetings on a lot of intense issues. If I have a break, let's say that people are running late or my little 25 minutes for lunch, sometimes while I'm eating I'll figure out Wordle."

But don't expect Harris to start dropping her results on Twitter. Harris said that Secret Service-related security restrictions mean she can't brag in a group chat about the prowess of her guesses or tweet out to the masses how quickly she guessed the day's 5-word answer. Words with Friends this is not.

"No, because my phone does not let me do that. My phone doesn't let me text anybody, which is sad," she told The Ringer's Claire McNear. Besides, Harris joked, the best stories about her play thus far are "all classified."

Instead, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and a growing number of her staff get to hear about her daily performance.

"He plays Wordle, absolutely. So we will say, 'How many tries did it take you today?' 'How many tries did it take you ?' 'Did you get it?' 'Did you get it?' Oh yeah, we are definitely checking in every day about Wordle," Harris told The Ringer.

As of last week, Harris said she had a 48-day streak, meaning she has correctly guessed the word each day for just over two months. She has also solved every word that she's ever attempted.

"I have 100 percent, and I intend to keep it that way," Harris said of her solving rate.

As she admitted, that means she found time to squeeze in the game during her March 12 trip to Poland to reassure US allies after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Harris added that her streak was affected after The Times purchased Wordle in February for a low seven-figure sum.

While the vice president admits that matters of state come first, she's also armed with a strategy to keep her 100 percent solving rate alive — part of that is using "notes" as her consistent starting word.

"I think that you have to have a healthy mix of consonants and vowels, and a lot of words come with an S, " she said. "For example, today there was an S and an E , I believe. Did you do yours?" (The Wordle that day was "shame.")

Harris gushed about the other Times games she enjoys as well. She's a big fan of the Mini, a smaller version of the Times Crossword. The vice president also loves Spelling Bee, another spelling-based game, only this one challenges players to spell as many words as possible with just seven letters. But once again, security restrictions thwart her efforts.

"I guess I get the cheapy free version of the Spelling Bee," Harris, who said she's not allowed to subscribe to things from her phone, told The Ringer.

Stuck behind the paywall, Harris said she'll never get to be Queen Bee, the prize reserved for a player who finds all the possible words in a given day's Spelling Bee.

"It's really annoying, but it may actually be for the best because I'd probably otherwise spend too much time at night not sleeping," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 317

Diana M Ellis
1d ago

Border crisis has been put on hold while Kamala plays games. Biden passed the buck to Kamala last year and she has done nothing...now we know where her focus has been.

Reply(21)
220
Bonnie Williams
1d ago

This sounds like a bad joke! Only it's not! Our country is in a crisis and she's playing games. Americans should be outraged over this. Unbelievable.

Reply(8)
137
Ron Wolf
1d ago

WOW!!! Just guessing that lil kammie found something else to do since she doesn't do Willie Brown anymore. lil kammie doesn't do anything else so she might as well "play games".

Reply(6)
59
Related
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jill Biden complained about husband choosing Kamala Harris as running mate, book claims

First Lady Jill Biden was apparently less than enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ selection as her husband’s running mate, according to a new book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th president.In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, which will be published in May, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns write that the then-candidate’s wife was unimpressed by Ms Harris’s criticism of her husband during a primary debate in 2019.“There are millions of people in the United States,” they quote Ms Biden saying, according to an extract obtained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Service#Russia#The New York Times#Nurphoto#European#Friends
The Independent

Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop

Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

466K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy