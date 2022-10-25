ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin...
HARVEY, ND
Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot. The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden...
MINOT, ND
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday. Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.
WILLISTON, ND
North Dakota State Auditor: No election fraud detected

(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's office says no fraud has been found in North Dakota's election system. Auditors from the office of Josh Gallion just released a review of the state's election system and found it's "exceptionally" unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be influenced by fraud.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
GEORGIA STATE
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure

(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
