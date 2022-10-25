Read full article on original website
More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
Battling Blackbirds: wildlife technicians flock to North Dakota to help producers
BISMARCK, N.D. – Blackbirds cause millions of dollars in damage to late season row crops every year. As they migrate south, they often stop to feed in sunflower fields in the Dakotas. So, every year, USDA Wildlife Services hires a few part-time, seasonal workers to help get those birds...
North Dakota governor withdraws distribution order over monensin in horse feed
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin found during North...
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin...
Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot. The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden...
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday. Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.
North Dakota State Auditor: No election fraud detected
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's office says no fraud has been found in North Dakota's election system. Auditors from the office of Josh Gallion just released a review of the state's election system and found it's "exceptionally" unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be influenced by fraud.
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
Measure 2 would legalize personal use for adults 21 and over, allow individuals to possess up to one ounce, and grow up to three marijuana plants.
